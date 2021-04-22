Mind-blowing X-ray pics of rock-gobbling puppy’s insides

A puppy bit off more than he could chew when he gobbled down dozens of rocks and landed himself in emergency hospital.

Shady, the bull arab rescue pup, gave his foster carer Belynda Armstrong a "massive shock" when she felt rocks in his belly early this week.

Ms Armstrong immediately took him to the Animal Emergency Service centre at Carrara where he was operated on that night.

Shady the bull arab had to undergo surgery after he ate 61 stones. Picture: Nigel Hallet

"It was pretty awful," she told The Courier-Mail.

"I just felt terrible and it was such a shock how many rocks were in his tummy.

"When we brought him home he was exploring the backyard and playing with rocks, the first thing I tried to teach him was 'leave' and that's good for when you're watching 100 per cent of the time, but there are brief periods when he was by himself and that's obviously when he has consumed them."

An x-ray photo captures the 61 stones in Shady's stomach.

”He had a lot of rocks in his stomach”.

Dr Lucy Sangster from AES Carrara was Shady's vet, she said Ms Armstrong did the right thing by trusting her gut and bringing him in immediately.

"After chatting with Shady's foster mum about our concerns we took some X-rays which confirmed our suspicions - he had a lot of rocks in his stomach," she said.

"Given he had eaten so many rocks we knew the safer course of action would be to admit him for surgery to remove the rocks as soon as possible.

"Shady isn't the first we've seen consume so many rocks, but he does currently hold the record for the most."

All up, Shady had about 61 small stones removed from his belly.

The stones that came out of Shady's belly.

His foster carer, Ms Armstrong said he is on the road to recovery, and is on "forced bed rest".

Shady was rescued by the Bull Arab Rescue Australia Ltd organisation, a team of volunteers who save, rehabilitate and rehome Bull Arab dogs.

They run solely off donations, and are currently raising money to pay Shady's treatment which cost $4,000.

"Once we save a dog, we provide the dog with an amazing foster home, good nutritious food, we make sure our foster dogs are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with their worm and flea treatments before they are ready to adopt," Renata Molinari, President/Director of Bull Arab Rescue Australia said.

Shady is now recovering at home.

"Shady came into our care when one of our directors saw him and his brother as give away puppies on Facebook.

"We knew they would get the best chance in our care of finding a furever loving home."

To donate, head here: https://donation.giveeasy.org/bull-arab-rescue

