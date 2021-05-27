‘Milliseconds from national disaster’

When nearly 500,000 lost power after the Callide power station explosion, little did the rest of the nation know how close they came to suffering the same fate.

The explosion and fire at Queensland's second-largest power station, located near Biloela, cut power to almost half a million homes and businesses across the state and even down to NSW.

But few have been made aware just how close the rest of the nation came to suffering the same fate, with experts saying it was mere milliseconds between the generator going down and the rest of network reacting.

Within hours, the many players within Australia's complex national electricity grid had managed to restore power to almost everyone and dodge a series of further blackouts. This is how it happened.

Here, we explain the key details that have emerged two days after the incident.

WHAT CAUSED THE POWER TO GO OUT IN THE FIRST PLACE?

About 1.45pm on Tuesday, an explosion and fire breaks out at Callide Power Station, severely damaging one generator and forcing three others to immediately go offline.

According to the power station's operator, state-owned CS Energy, a total of 3100 megawatts (MW) of generation was lost from the network as a result.

According to Energex, the sudden trip at Callide and the loss of 3100 MW "immediately impacted other generators in Queensland and Powerlink's transmission network in various parts of the state".

Workers from the Callide Power Station outside the site after Tuesday’s incident. Photo - William Debois

This included generators Gladstone, Yarwun and Mackay.

"There were flow-on impacts to Energex's and Ergon's distribution network and Essential Energy in northern New South Wales," Energex said in a statement.

CALLIDE POWER STATION IS NEAR BILOELA, HOW DID NSW AND FNQ LOSE POWER?

The national grid, more commonly called the National Electricity Market, stretches from Cooktown in Queensland's far north, down to NSW and Victoria, where it branches off to South Australia and also down to Tasmania.

Energy expert Dr Alan Langworthy explained that once Callide C went down, the network treated the issue "like a cancer", triggering a cascade of power losses to "protect and cut off the cancer".

"The system protects itself… if there's a massive loss in capacity it has to lose load to survive, if not the whole east coast would go black," he said.

"The network worked the way it was supposed to.

"It prevented the entire network from going down."

According to Energex, it was mere milliseconds between Callide C going down and the rest of network reacting.

At its peak, the outage impacted 470,000 customers - about 380,000 in southeast Queensland and another 90,000 in regional Queensland.

HOW DID POWER COME BACK ON RELATIVELY QUICKLY?

Because the network managed to swerve away from a proverbial catastrophic multi vehicle pile-up on the M1 at peak hour, Powerlink, Energex and Ergon Network teams were able to restore power once it was safe to do so.

All SEQ customers affected by the power station issue were resupplied within two hours.

Most Ergon customers were restored within an hour, with the final regional customers back on by 4.30pm.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE THREATS OF ROLLING BLACKOUTS?

The shutdown of Callide C caused a shortfall in available generation in Queensland as the state headed into the evening peak demand.

Because electricity is difficult to store, the National Electricity Market works as a "pool" or spot market, where "power supply and demand is matched instantaneously through a centrally coordinated dispatch process".

A graph shows the sudden drop in output from the Callide power station close to 2pm on Tuesday.

The Australian Energy Market Operator in response, issued a warning that served as a notice to generators to pump energy into the system to shore up supply while telling users to reduce electricity use.

The spot price of wholesale energy then spiked to $15,000 per megawatt hour, the highest price it can go, incentivising generators to kick in to gear and send electricity into the system.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said generators including state-owned Wivenhoe Pumper Storage and Swanbank E came online.

In the end the rolling blackouts were avoided and the system is now back to being "stable".

THAT'S SOME VERY EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY, WILL MY POWER BILL BE ASTRONOMICAL?

Queenslanders are being assured this won't happen.

The way the electricity market works, consumers are not directly exposed to wholesale electricity prices, with energy retailers able to manage the blow of price spikes through contracts that lock in how much they pay to generators.

The Queensland Competition Authority also regulates how much energy retailers are allowed to charge consumers.

A map showing the Queensland power grid and how all power stations are linked to each other.

Climate and energy expert Richie Merzian, from think-tank the Australia Institute, said it would take a "number of extreme scenarios" over a sustained period before high costs were passed on to consumers.

"Electricity retailers go on the wholesale market and purchase electricity at that price and smooth that out over the year… you're not going to see (the cost of the Callide explosion) in your bill unless it happens quite often," he said.

Mr de Brenni said the explosion at Callide Power Station was a "blip on the horizon" in terms of supply and demand.

"There will be no impact on households as a result of this," he said.

WHAT HAPPENS TO CALLIDE POWER STATION NOW?

Operator CS Energy has confirmed the severely damaged generator will be out of action for at least a year.

CS Energy chief executive Andrew Bills said the company had informed national electricity manager the Australian Energy Market Operator that three of the four turbines damaged in Tuesday's fire and explosion would be back online by June 8.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills addressing the media at the Callide Power Station. Photo: Lachlan Berlin

The sudden trip and loss of 3,100 megawatts of generation immediately impacted other generators in Queensland and Powerlink's transmission network in various parts of the state.

Mr Bills said the company's intention was to get the unit back on and keep the plant running until 2037.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the fire at the power station.

Originally published as 'Milliseconds from national disaster': Blackout reality revealed