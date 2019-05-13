Millions promised for Gladstone PCYC

A SPECIALLY designed package worth up to $5.1 million will support young people and their families throughout Flynn under a re-elected Liberal National Government.

Federal Member Ken O'Dowd said the youth package focused on more support services for young people in different areas of Flynn, including:

$1.7 million for a coordinated support program for disadvantaged children and families in Gladstone

a share of up to $3.6 million over two years for a Cathy Freeman Foundation education program in Woorabinda

a $2.5 million grant to help Gladstone PCYC expand its footprint and services

Mr O'Dowd and Minister for Regional Services, Sport, Local Government and Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie will make the announcement this morning.

Gladstone will be one of ten communities in Australia to receive $1.7 million funding under the Government's Stronger Places, Stronger People initiative, which will be used to coordinate support for local disadvantaged children and families.

"I want to see our young people reach their full potential, and Gladstone has been chosen because of evidence of entrenched disadvantage in the area,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The money will go to one of our existing service providers, yet to be determined, so they can work with other organisations to focus on the needs of individual children and families. It will bring practical service delivery improvements so children and their families are put in touch with the right services at the right time.”

Mr O'Dowd has also locked in a grant to the Cathy Freeman Foundation, which will see Woorabinda share in $3.6 million over two years to improve education outcomes in the community.

"The program aims to boost school attendance, behaviour and literacy -improving the outlook for kids and giving them new opportunities in life,” he said.

"A good quality education is the best way to guarantee all Aussie kids have the best possible start in life, reach their full potential, and give them a pathway to future study, training or employment.”

Rounding out the package is a $2.5 million grant to help Gladstone's PCYC expand its footprint so it can provide even more recreational and social activities for local residents and sporting groups.

The funding support will back up the $250,000 already delivered by Mr O'Dowd to help develop a business case for the PCYC expansion, as well as $200,000 he secured to help install solar panels and battery storage which is now saving the organisation thousands of dollars in power bills every year.

"As a much-loved hub for sporting and community activities, these funds are a strong investment in the future of the Gladstone region and the young people who live here. It means the PCYC will be able to do a proper 'bricks and mortar' job to reconfigure and increase the size of its layout, creating more room for user groups, including sports groups.”

More to follow...