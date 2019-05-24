Millions in state funds heading our way

THE Gladstone region will receive more than $6 million in funding through the Works for Queensland program.

Gladstone Regional Council will have $6.23 million of state government money to spend on projects that are required to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said funding from the popular $600 million statewide program would help councils replace gravel sheeting on 22 local roads, improve car parking at Agnes Water and the Mt Larcom walking trail base, and Welcome to Country signage on the northern and southern entrance to the region.

Agnes Water car parking improvements are expected to cost $980,000, while the Mt Larcom walking trail access upgrade will cost about $300,000.

The bulk of the funding will go toward road resheeting and footpath renewals.

Mayor Matt Burnett welcomed the projects and looked forward to getting on with the job of delivering them.

"There's no doubt Works for Queensland has provided a real boost for us through funding infrastructure that has further improved liveability,"Cr Burnett said.

"These new projects will also create local jobs. It's a terrific example of what can be achieved when our two levels of government work together for the community."

Mr Butcher said the Works for Queensland program had a long history of supporting local jobs and local projects.

"We've already seen more than 270 jobs supported through this very important program in our local community," Mr Butcher said.

"It's helped us support a total of 7100 jobs in the past year in Central Queensland."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the first two rounds of the project helped contribute to 192,000 jobs that have been created across Queensland since January 2015.

"Through Works for Queensland, councils have reported more than 14,000 jobs have been created or supported so far," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That includes 274 jobs in Gladstone, so it's no surprise it is incredibly popular with councils and residents alike."

Local Government minister Stirling Hinchliffe said his department had listened to councils by continuing the two-year time frame to have the projects completed.