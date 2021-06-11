Millionaire arrested at airport

Hugo Jacobs appeared in court on Friday after being arrested at Sydney airport attempting to board an international flight.

A millionaire businessman once acquitted of murder has been arrested while allegedly attempting to flee to Dubai after $7 million in cash was found hidden in a Sydney house.

The discovery of cash concealed under concrete flooring in Sydney’s southwest came a year after detectives established a strike force to investigate a suspected drug supply ring.

Last Wednesday, detectives carried out raids on two homes including one at Roselands where the cash was found.

Hugo Jacobs leaves the NSW Supreme Court in 2008.

Police located a “large quantity” of cash allegedly concealed under concrete flooring in a storage shed.

The cash was seized and is undergoing further examination as it is counted; however, it is estimated to be in excess of $7 million.

Mr Jacobs, 39, was arrested at Sydney International Airport just after 9pm on Thursday attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

Hugo Jacobs has been charged after being arrested at Sydney airport on Thursday night.

He was taken to Mascot Police Station where he was charged with knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

Mr Jacobs on Friday did not apply for bail when his matter was mentioned in the Downing Centre Local Court.

He is due to appear again in Bankstown Local Court next week where he is set to make a bail application.

Police arrested Hugo Jacobs after detectives seized about $7 million cash concealed under concrete flooring in Sydney’s south-west last week. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Jacobs was in 2008 acquitted of the execution-style murder of Kings Cross identity Todd O’Connor at Tempe Park.

Mr Jacobs was previously known as Hachem Ibrahim though he is not related to the well-known Ibrahim family.

Police said investigations under Strike Force Wolara are continuing.

