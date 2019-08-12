Million-dollar mum’s bright idea to help kids

UYEN Maxwell has turned the humble stamp kids get in class from their teachers into a goldmine.

The mother-of-three began creating stamps to help her son Ryan 9, who was experiencing learning difficulties at school.

Now, her custom made stamps are a hit with teachers from NSW, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the rest of the country.

"I started making stamps with some of the characters he likes and even created checklist stamps to trigger his memory and get him to double check his work with words like 'paragraph' and 'full stop' on them," she told News Corp Australia.

"I then made other encouragement stamps to give him if he had done great work.

"I gave them to his teachers and from there it grew, with more teachers asking me to customise the stamps to each of their different teaching requirements."

Sydney business woman, Uyen Maxwell with her kids Jayden 11, Ryan 9 and Jessica 5. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Mrs Maxwell, 40, who sells her stamps and other bespoke stationery through her website, Frame This, is on track to reach a million-dollar turnover this financial year.

Since going global just two weeks ago, she has received orders from all over the world in the US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Examples of Uyen Maxwell's custom made stamps she has created for teachers. Picture: Supplied

Examples of Uyen Maxwell's custom made stamps she has created for teachers. Picture: Supplied

She has also secured a licensing agreement that will enable her to create personalised Mr Men and Dr Seuss stamps and stickers.

But she's not doing it alone. Her husband Paul, is joining her growing business empire after retiring from his 17-year-long career with the NSW Police Force.

Uyen Maxwell with her husband Paul and their kids Jayden 11, Ryan 9 and Jessica 5. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"My husband resigned from work six weeks ago, he was with highway patrol, but when he saw there was a potential to grow this business and be at home with the kids more, we made the decision to do it," she said.

"We have very different skills. He is very process driven having worked as a police officer, but I'm more creative, so we work well together."

Examples of Uyen Maxwell's custom made stamps she has created for teachers. Picture: Supplied

Examples of Uyen Maxwell's custom made stamps she has created for teachers. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Maxwell, from Padstow in Sydney's southwest, is now a finalist in the Ausmumprenuer Awards being judged in Melbourne in September, where she is being recognised for building a successful small business.

Uyen Maxwell with her daughter Jessica, 5. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Her success comes as new international research released by GoDaddy revealed small business ownership is a key to happiness for many Australians, with 68 per cent saying they are happier now than they were before launching their own venture.

"The turnover I have made in just over two years has been a surprise to me, prior to this I was a consultant and I never reached this sort of amount," Mrs Maxwell said.

"The feedback I have had from teachers is just amazing, they tell me in emails how the stamps have helped kids who struggle with their homework and work in the classroom," she added.