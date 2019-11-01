Million-dollar home up for grabs

7 Upper Piper St West Gladstone is on the market for almost $1.3 million

PERCHED on one of the highest points in Gladstone, this property has some of the most spectacular views around.

RE/MAX Gold marketing agent Anthony Williams said the property was one-of-a-kind in the region for its type.

“Even if there’s only one person out there who wants something like this, that’s all it will take,” Mr Williams said.

The hill-top position would afford the buyer panoramic views of the islands, Mt Larcom and beyond from the patio and infinity-edge pool.

Mr Williams said there were many drawcards for the property.

“Because of the quality and exclusivity that it offers, I’d imagine we would find a buyer, if not a couple of people that might fight over it,” Mr Williams said.

The large home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and space for four cars.

“It has soaring ceilings throughout, a very wide floorplan and about 400 sqm under roof,” Mr Williams said.

“It’s a phenomenal home overall.”

Mr Williams said the 3.32ha of bushland adjacent to the house was also for sale and could be bought as a potential addendum to the property.

“If someone wants to retain that privacy and exclusivity afforded by that block then that’s also available,” Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said he was expecting lots of interest in the property from curious locals.

