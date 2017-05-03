Million-dollar city motel expected to sell for bargain price at auction

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

A CITY motel with 20 rooms and a pool is expected to sell for a bargain price at a fire sale this Friday.

For six weeks commercial real estate agency Tourism Brokers has spruiked the Gladstone Motel to east coast buyers looking for a bargain in regional Queensland.

While senior sales representative, and auctioneer John Warren said there were already some enquiries, he said he would be "foolish” to forecast what the highest bid could be.

With the auction being a fire sale the motel is expected to go cheap, selling on land and building value irather than financial performance.

Mr Warren is confident it will sell under the $2.3 million the owners forked out for it five years ago.

"The owners have no further use for it, so they've decided to let it go and the best way to do that quickly is by public auction,” Mr Warren said.

Mr Warren said there were cashed up interstate investors looking to buy bargain properties in regional Queensland.

"Like a lot of properties in Gladstone, this will go cheaper than what the owners paid for five years ago,” he said.

Mr Warren expects about "half a dozen or more” serious buyers at the auction on Friday.

"Generally people are hearing what prices are around in a lot of the mining regions in Queensland,” Mr Warren said.

"Owners have put it up for a fire sale and that means there's no great expectation of a high price.

"In essence, anyone with a serious bid on the day will end up owning it.”

Last month the Palm Motel Motor Inn on the Dawson Hwy sold at a Sydney Burgess and Rawson auction for $2.36 million.

A syndicate of three Sydney investors snapped up the property.

The auction will be held on site at 88 Toolooa St at 11am on Friday.

The motel features an outdoor entertaining area, an owner's residence, 20 rooms and a salt water swimming pool.