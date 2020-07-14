‘Million Dollar Bogan’ flouts border rules

A self-proclaimed "Million Dollar Bogan" has tested the limits of Queensland's hard borders, crossing the state lines on "compassionate grounds" to buy a new tyre for his motorbike and get a tattoo.

Victorian real estate agent Daniel Hayes boasted about his visit to the Sunshine State on YouTube, filming himself saying at the beginning of the escapade he'd "crack the sh*ts" if he couldn't get across the border, and would "probably end up getting arrested".

The video is believed to have been filmed about three weeks ago, prior to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk banning all Victorians from entering her state due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

"From noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland. They will be turned around," Ms Palaszczuk tweeted.

Hayes was greeted by Queensland Police at the border, having ridden his motorbike north over a number of days.

Self-proclaimed “Million Dollar Bogan”, Victorian real estate agent Daniel Hayes. Picture: A Current Affair

In the clip, he tells police that he got a compassionate permit online - when in reality, he was intending to pay a visit to a Harley Davidson dealership to replace his bike's rear tyre.

At first, the officer told him he'd have to quarantine for 14 days because he'd come from one of Victoria's hot spots.

But after insisting he'd "be out (of Queensland) today", the cop changed his mind, telling Hayes, "Alright, I will let you through, but technically you shouldn't … because you might be full of the lurgy."

However Hayes' promise to leave the state within the day was an empty one, with the "Million Dollar Bogan" spending the night, meeting up with a fan and travelling to Surfers Paradise to get a tattoo.

"I had a great time. It was wonderful to get out before we got locked down again," he told A Current Affair, adding he had no regrets over making the trip.

"I don't feel like I broke the law. I felt that I was honest with him and he let me through.

"I don't know if I've done anything wrong. I gave him my excuse. I showed him the paperwork, which I filled out. I had a letter from Gasoline Alley, and I crossed the border, and he let me through."

Police and SES checking people at the Queensland border. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Police told ACA in a statement that they were aware of Hayes' video and are "conducting inquiries in relation to the matter".

The state's Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski reminded Victorians today they shouldn't be travelling to Queensland.

"It's a very costly exercise … If you're coming out of Victoria and you've been there in the last 14 days, do not come to Queensland unless you are a Queensland resident returning," he said.

