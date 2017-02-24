32°
Military master plan to flood region with $1b

24th Feb 2017 12:47 AM Updated: 1:06 AM
Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay.
Proposed expansion for Shoalwater Bay. Contributed

THE master plan for the expansion of Shoalwater Bay, near Rockhampton, was finalised and released by the Federal Government yesterday.

Following initial consultation with landholders and residents, the master planning has confirmed the Defence Department can meet the future training needs of the ADF and increased training with the Singapore Armed Forces, through purchasing land from willing sellers.

>>Landry meets with anxious landholders in Shoalwater area

 

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with Lawson Geddes at his Couti-Outi property in the proposed Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion area. contributed

 

"Defence has assessed a smaller expansion of Shoalwater will be possible using only willing sellers and a number of specific measures to achieve the desired training outcomes," Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the expansion would bring a $1 billion boost to the region, with money spent on logistics, transport, tourism and construction.

No Caption
No Caption Contributed

Defence will consult with landholders in the area.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region military

