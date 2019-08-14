Miley’s ‘wild social life’ to blame for split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their shock split on the weekend. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their shock split on the weekend. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up because The Hunger Games actor couldn't keep up with her whirlwind social life, the New York Post reports.

Pictures of the Wrecking Ball singer making out with another woman on an Italian beach created a tidal wave of reports that the seven-month marriage had ended over an affair.

But sources tell Page Six that Cyrus is "acting like the 'old Miley' again", referring to the singer's public antics in her youth, "and he wants a normal, settled-down life".

Multiple sources said that while Cyrus is certainly enjoying herself right now, she's as "healthy as she's ever been, focusing on her music".

RELATED: Real reason Liam Hemsworth is OK with Miley Cyrus' new fling

Meanwhile, despite the shots of Cyrus smooching with reality star Kaitlynn Carter - which appeared online a day after Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their split - a source said, "Miley was never unfaithful. She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn't a part of the relationship." The source reiterated, "There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge."

Insiders told us that the couple were close pals with Carter and her now-ex-husband and The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brody Jenner - but there was no romance between the women.

"Miley and Liam would always be hanging out with Kaitlynn and Brody in Malibu," said an insider.

RELATED: Sad real reason Miley and Liam finally got married

"They would party at Soho Beach House Malibu." But there wasn't anything amorous going on: "They mostly just drank rosé."

Sources close to Hemsworth told us that the actor had been "totally blindsided" by the media maelstrom brewed up by the breakup.

"Was their relationship paradise? Of course not," said the pal. "But a lot of what's being reported is bulls**t."

He addressed the split on Tuesday, writing on Instagram that he wished Cyrus "health and happiness".

Reps for the pair didn't comment.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission