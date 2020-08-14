Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split
US music superstar Miley Cyrus has called it quits on her relationship with Australian singer Cody Simpson.
Cyrus reportedly teased the break-up on Instagram while promoting her self-directed video for her latest single, "Midnight Sky."
The pop star captioned a photo earlier this week: "Forever and ever no more. The #MidnightSky is the road I'm taking … head up high in the clouds."
The couple dated for 10 months after getting together last year again in October after she split with her ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.
Cyrus hooked up with Carter after her marriage to Liam Hemsworth broke down.
Cyrus and Simpson have been friends for years, and the couple were together while she had vocal cord surgery in November last year.
The couple have been very open about their affections for each other, as they continued to let their relationship play out on social media as they posted racy videos and photos on their Instagram and TikTok accounts.
