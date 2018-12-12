Menu
NEW ARRIVAL: Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Mark Gilmore with maintenance services manager Dave O'Brien at the first delivery of bauxite from RTM Weipa on December 10, 2018.
MILESTONE: Yarwun refinery receives new shipment

Tegan Annett
12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
THE first shipment of bauxite from the $2.6 billion Amrun mine arrived at Rio Tinto Yarwun this week, marking a major milestone for the alumina refinery.

More than 80,000 tonnes were unloaded from the ship RTM Weipa and delivered to the Yarwun refinery on Monday, following its voyage from Amrun's Chith Export facility near Weipa last week.

Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Mark Gilmore said the delivery, made six weeks ahead of schedule, marked a milestone for the company.

"It not only marks the start of additional supply to our two alumina refineries and smelter in Gladstone but will support China's significant import needs for decades to come," Mr Gilmore said.

RTM Weipa's first delivery of bauxite to Rio Tinto Yarwun on December 10, 2018.
"Amrun has provided a major boost to the Queensland economy, and will continue to do so, not only on Cape York Peninsula, but also here in Gladstone."

The Far North Queensland mine will replace production from the depleting East Weipa mine and increase annual bauxite exports by around 10 million tonnes. Amrun is expected to reach a full production rate of 22.8 million tonnes a year during 2019.

 

RTM Weipa's first delivery of bauxite to Rio Tinto Yarwun on December 10, 2018.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said since the mine was approved in 2015 the government worked closely with Rio Tinto to ensure local businesses and employees were engaged.

"Rio Tinto is a significant contributor to Queensland with its bauxite to aluminium supply chain investing A$3.7 billion in Australian wages, suppliers and community contributions every year," he said.

For more industry news pick up tomorrow's Observer for this month's edition of CQIndustry.

