Milestone reached for Curtis Island

CONOCOPHILLIPS’ Australia Pacific LNG joint venture has shipped its 500th cargo of liquefied natural gas from its Curtis Island plant.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the state’s gas industry was continuing to deliver exports and support jobs to help with the post COVID-19 economic recovery.

“The gas industry has had to adapt to COVID-19. We have worked within the restrictions to slow the spread and keep as many of the 37,000 Queenslanders who rely on us for their work and pay on the job,” he said.

“This cargo demonstrates the world needs more than ever what we have.

“Our LNG exports pay royalty taxes to the State Government, which can be used to build schools, roads and other vital infrastructure.

“In total the gas industry contributes $8 billion to the Queensland economy and invests $2.7 billion with local businesses.”

APLNG’s joint partners are ConocoPhillips, Origin and Sinopec.