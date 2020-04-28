Milestone hit for new precinct

THE Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct has reached its first major milestone, with more than 14,000 cubic metres of dirt cut, filled and compacted since shovels hit the ground in January.

Blomfield Excavations workers have used innovative ways to capture water from recent rainfall events by installing temporary dams to store water run-off.

This water was used in the construction process via moisture content control for earthworks compaction and to also suppress dust.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said he was pleased with the progress being made at the precinct.

“Council is also encouraging potential organisations to keep a lookout on the LG Tender Box as in the coming weeks we will seek Expressions of Interest from retirement and aged care providers to gauge market interest in the potential to build, operate and maintain a facility adjacent to the precinct,” Cr Burnett said.