MILESTONE: Gladstone resident turns the big 100

IT IS NOT everyday someone gets to celebrate their 100th birthday, but Elvie Brown reached the significant milestone earlier this week.

Mrs Brown was surrounded by her daughter Beth, carers and Mayor Matt Burnett when she celebrated her birthday at New Auckland Place on Tuesday.

Elvie Brown celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, October 13 2020.

Raised in Calliope in the 1920s, Mrs Brown had a very happy childhood living with her parents Annie and David Aldous and four brothers.

Her brother Eric still lives in Gladstone.

Elvie Brown and her daughter Beth celebrating Elvie's 100th birthday

Mrs Brown had a nursing career before she married her childhood sweetheart Cyril (Sardy) Brown. Elvie’s father, David, even built them a house in Calliope on Taragoola Rd as a gift.

In the 1960s, the couple moved to Sunny Hills in the hopes it would be their retirement place. The couple milked cows at this farm, which had once belonged to Elvie’s grandparents, Tom and Lucy Wright.

Elvie Brown with New Auckland Place staff and co-residents celebrating Elvie's 100th birthday.

Unfortunately, Elvie’s husband Cyril passed away in 1998.

Mrs Brown stayed on the farm before she moved back to Calliope, and then eventually to New Auckland Place where she has resided since 2013.

Elvie has five daughters, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett presented Ms Brown with flowers for her birthday, and she even received a letter from the Queen for reaching the significant milestone.