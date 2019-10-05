Milestone for Shell

MILESTONE: Shell’s QGCLNG has shipped their 500th Cargo from Curtis Island. Photographer: Patrick Hamilton/Bloomberg

SHELL’S QGC has marked a milestone after their 500th cargo of LNG has sailed from the LNG plant on Curtis Island on Thursday.

Vice President East, Tony Nunan said this marked five years since the first cargo set sail.

“It takes commitment and collaboration to safely and efficiently develop, process and supply gas to both domestic and international markets,” Mr Nunan said.

“Everyone involved should be very proud of the work taken to reach this important milestone.

Shell Australia Chairman Zoe Yujnovich siad this was a significant achievement.

“Not just for Shell’s QGC business, but for the Gladstone community and our contractors and suppliers who work alongside us to safely deliver cleaner energy,” she said.