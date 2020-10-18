MILESTONE: Council project reaches crucial phase

The Precinct's next milestone is expected to be completed by the end of next month and includes the installation of power, telecommunication and stormwater etc.

The Precinct's next milestone is expected to be completed by the end of next month and includes the installation of power, telecommunication and stormwater etc.

THE Gladstone Regional Council revealed another crucial milestone had been reached on the site of its flagship project.

Construction crews at the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct have completed bulk earthworks for stage 1B.

The earthwork’s completion marked the first major milestone of Stage 1B, which broke ground in August this year following the completion of Stage 1A.

Gladstone region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said a variety of machinery was used to complete bulk earthworks.

Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct front gate.

“Construction company Paynters undertook the earthworks which included the use of a 20-tonne and 30-tonne excavator, tub grinder, dozer, grader, three 10 metre tipper trucks and a water truck,” Cr Branthwaite said.

More Gladstone Regional Council stories:

– DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

– REVEALED: Where new toilet blocks will go in Gladstone

– Free movie event to show at Calliope

“This machinery, along with hardworking ground crews, moved approximately 10,000 cubic metres of soil during this construction phase.

“The earthworks were also run off GPS technology, removing the need for survey pegs.”

Cr Branthwaite said progress on Stage 1B, which included the construction of building foundations, laying of road base for the internal carpark and shaping of parkland amphitheatre features, was well advanced.

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said a variety of machinery was used to complete bulk earthworks for Stage 1b.

The precinct’s next milestone is expected to be completed by the end of next month and includes the installation of several in-ground services including power, telecommunication, stormwater and sewer infrastructure.

Stage 1 of the precinct was funded by the Australian Government’s Regional Jobs and Investment Package, Gladstone Regional Council and the Gladstone Foundation, in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Construction crews at the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct have completed bulk earthworks for stage 1b.

VisitHERE for more information on the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.