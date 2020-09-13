Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

Queensland's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles has again gone on the attack while providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

After saying there were no new coronavirus cases recorded in Queensland in the 24 hours to this morning, Mr Miles responded to questions about the closed borders and issues surrounding border exemptions.

"I had some pretty strong words to say about this yesterday," he started.

"What's really clear is the LNP at both a state and federal level are running a campaign to get our borders open.

"Let's not forget every state has some sort of border restriction right now."

Mr Miles went on to talk about the "one thing" he agreed with the Prime Minister on.

"I'd like to see the borders open too, by Christmas, but only if the health advice says that's safe. Not just because of a political campaign from the LNP. Not just because it's what Scott Morrison wants."

Mr Miles then questioned what Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington would do if she was Premier.

"The real question here is … for Deb Frecklington. If she were premier, who would she be listening to," he asked.

"She seems to be saying that she wouldn't be listening to the chief health officer - that she would be making these decisions herself, without the advice.

"Does that mean she would just open the borders even if the chief health officer said it was unsafe to do so?"

Today's update comes after Mr Miles attacked Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday over his "extraordinary" criticism of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her refusal to allow a woman to attend her father's funeral.

Mr Miles labelled Mr Morrison's attack as "planned and orchestrated" leading up to the Queensland election.

He asked if Mr Morrison "had ever cried" over issues such as aged care deaths or the Ruby Princess disaster.

In yesterday's update, Mr Miles said Queensland had recorded three new cases of COVID-19. Those three cases include two girls aged under 10 and a man in his 20s.

Thirty active cases remain in the state today.

They were all in quarantine when they tested positive and form part of the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy coronavirus cluster of 48 people.

There have been 1,149 total confirmed cases. Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died.

