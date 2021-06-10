Miles: ‘Entirely appropriate’ for Premier to travel to Tokyo Olympics

The Deputy Premier remains unsure of the quarantine arrangements that Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have to face if she travels to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Speaking at a press conference in Gladstone on June 8, Steven Miles said the Premier needed to get both doses of the vaccine to be able to travel.

Ms Palaszczuk faced controversy when she decided to have the Pfizer jab instead of the AstraZeneca, but defended the move by saying she wouldn’t receive both doses of the latter vaccine in time.

The two Pfizer shots can be given 21 days apart but there is an 84 day wait for AstraZeneca.

But there’s still uncertainty about whether the Premier will have to quarantine on return to Australia.

“Those arrangements are the same arrangements that apply to the Olympic team, I assume will apply there,” Mr Miles said in Gladstone.

Mr Miles said more details of new COVID vaccine centres in southeast Queensland will be confirmed shortly.

The Queensland Government recently announced a $20 million plan to manufacture vaccines in Brisbane on Sunday.

“We outlined on Sunday our plan to deliver sovereign vaccine manufacturing capability at the TRI site at the PA Hospital in Brisbane,” he said.

Looking to the future, Mr Miles touched on the proposed 2032 Olympics being held in Australia.

“ I’m not across the details of it, but I think all Queenslanders want to see us host the Olympics in 2032 and whatever we can do to secure that, if that means the premier travelling with the Prime Minister and the Lord Mayor, then that’s entirely appropriate.”

“There are very few places that could be bidding for the Olympics right now. They’re busy dealing with second and third waves of this pandemic, while we have relative normality and are able to put forward a very compelling bid for the Olympics in 2032.”