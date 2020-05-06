Mile-high smut: Flight attendant slams ad campaign

An image from the latest Honey Birdette campaign.

A FLIGHT attendant has slammed the latest advertising campaign from Honey Birdette, saying it encourages sexual harassment of female cabin crew.

The campaign 'Turbulence' depicts a fictional airline with female cabin crew touching and fawning over a lingerie-clad woman.

In a blog post published by feminist group Collective Shout, flight attendant Amanda said the Honey Birdette ad campaign reinforced harmful stereotypes of 'hot' female flight attendants.

"It makes me feel objectified. It's not empowering or uplifting, but rather just reinforcing negative stereotypes and negative attitudes towards women in the airline industry. It makes my job harder," she said.

"I'm surprised that a brand like Honey Birdette - whose target market is women - would promote their lingerie in such a way that demeans women. Honestly the commercial just looks like they've shot an expensive Pornhub video. It's disappointing."

Collective Shout said the ad campaign comes after a 2018 study by the Transport Workers Union which found Australian airline cabin crew experience widespread sexual harassment.

Collective Shout campaigns manager Caitlin Roper said the ad campaign was particularly reckless and irresponsible given the rampant sexual harassment female cabin crew endure.

"Did Honey Birdette at any point consider how their sexist portrayals of female cabin crew as a porn-themed fantasy might put these women at risk? Do they care?" she asked.

"Honey Birdette claim to be all about empowering women, but they continue to objectify, demean and disempower women."

"Sexualising predatory behaviour towards women and encouraging sexual harassment as they've done here, has real-world consequences for women's lives."

But Honey Birdette founder Eloise Monaghan hit back at the claims.

Managing director of Honey Birdette Eloise Monaghan (right) with wife Natalie.

"Yes, the anti-abortion, pro right conservative, anti-women group Collective Shout will stoop to any level, twist anything to progress their 'handmaid's tale' agenda for the progressive women of Australia," she said.

"Collective Shout is all about winding back women's power and believe that women in lingerie, enjoying their bodies, feeling empowered about their bodies, is justification for sexual assault. Their prehistoric views of female freedom is depressing."

Ms Monaghan said Collective Shout didn't complain about men and women embracing or male nipples.

"Do they complain about a female and female embracing? Hell yeah!" she said.

"Do they discriminate against a female nipple for their own negative, prehistoric purposes. Yes they certainly make it their business."

Ms Monaghan said the group needed to be held account to the modern woman.

"They strike me as a group that hate women for being beautiful and loving their own bodies enough to show them off in lingerie. And the hide it under a veil of concern for kids," she said.

"It's actually quite disgusting and repressive."