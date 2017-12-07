Mike's fighting spirit earns him the nod

HUMBLED: Mike Koens says every volunteer should be recognised for their community work.

GLADSTONE resident Mike Koens has been nominated for Australian Of The Year in recognition of his charity work.

Involved with The Pyjama Angels, SES, and Toogee Martial Arts, Mr Koens spends time caring for foster children, helping with fundraising efforts and teaching Tae Kwon Do.

Mr Koens says while he is grateful, it's a feather in the cap for all volunteers who work long and hard for the benefit of community.

"My very first thoughts were, what have I done that is so special?" Mr Koens said.

"All the work that is for the benefit of the community, and children in particular, is worthy of recognition," he said.

"There are plenty of people in the SES, for instance, who do a magnificent job and are not recognised for it.

"We're all important, we're all small teeth on a big cog, and the more teeth on the cog, the lighter the workload."

Mr Koens, originally from New Zealand, moved to Gladstone from Brisbane's northern suburbs in 2004 and says he hasn't looked back.

His work for The Pyjama Angels sees him spending time with foster children, while his volunteer work for the SES involves exercises, fundraising, and answering calls during storms.

But it's his work in teaching martial arts that gives Mr Koens the most satisfaction.

"I only took it up later in life when I was about 43 or 44," he said.

"I started because of my kids who wanted to do it.

"It really is giving kids a solid grounding in discipline and self-control, which is sadly lacking in a lot of areas in our life these days.

"It's getting back to basics, teaching life skills, and how to handle adversity.

"I think it's very important for kids to have some grounding.

Mr Koens says he is hoping to continue his volunteer work right up until he's 80, assuming he's still able, and that nothing will change since his nomination.

"I just want to give a big thank you to the person who nominated me, and recognises the work that I do," he said.