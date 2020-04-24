Menu
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers condolences to Australia on January 7, 2020, at the State Department in Washington. Picture: AP /Jacquelyn Martin
News

Mike Pompeo delivers Anzac message from US

by Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent
24th Apr 2020 10:59 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the joint US, Australian and New Zealand effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic is the latest demonstration of the strong bond the allies share.

Mr Pompeo, in a message commemorating Anzac Day, applauded not only military personnel from the three nations, but also the medical community treating patients hit by the virus.

"Today we stand together to honour the memory of the courageous heroes of Gallipoli," Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

"We also acknowledge the brave Australian and New Zealand personnel, past and present, who have sacrificed and served to secure peace in the years since that historic battle.

"We face a different challenge this year, and we commend all the heroes in the medical community who are sacrificing so much for the health of our citizens.

"Working together to combat this unprecedented pandemic is another demonstration of how Australia, New Zealand, and the United States collaborate to overcome threats to the health, security and prosperity of our citizens."

