Mikayla J rubs shoulders with country music royalty

GLADSTONE'S country music sensation Mikayla J has big plans for 2018 after an inspiring month in Tamworth learning from some of the industry's best.

Mikayla J not only attended the January 19-28 Tamworth Country Music Festival but took part in the prestigious CMAA Senior Academy of Country Music, hosted by the Country Music Association of Australia.

The 22-year-old went to the Academy, which ran from January 6-20, with Tannum Sands singer Brittany-Elise Johansen.

Created in 2009, after the merging of the long-running CMAA Australian College of Country Music and the Tamworth Camerata Junior Country Music School, the Academy provides singers and songwriters with an opportunity to quickly jump to the next stage in their country music career.

"I've always dreamed of going to the academy. It's a prestigious course and a lot of people who have made something of themselves in the industry have been," Mikayla J said.

"You go and work from the best; learning about performance, songwriting, networking and the music business itself. I really made some solid connections and bettered my songwriting.

"You get to work up close and personal with people that you wouldn't otherwise."

Mikayla J also had the opportunity to meet Australian country music royalty Kasey Chambers and Adam Brand as well as perform with other musicians.

"They came in during the academy and did guest spots and talked about their careers and the bad and the good of what has gotten them to where they are today," she said.

"I got to write with (Golden Guitar winning country artist) Fanny Lumsden and it was just amazing... if you met these people on the street you wouldn't be able to get the inside advice we were able to get.

"At the Academy we put on performances for the group and we got to jam with Kasey Chambers, which was pretty incredible and (2017 The Voice Australia winner) Judah Kelly came in and we got to sing with him.

"Then at the festival I had a space at an Emerging Artists Showcase with my own music and then as part of the Academy we got to sing with The Bushwackers.

"We sang at the concert in front of 7000 people so that was pretty amazing."

Mikayla J also attended the Golden Guitar Awards, the pinnacle of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

"It's the country music night of nights and equivalent to the ARIAs. We were asked as the Academy to sing with O'Shea as part of their backing choir, which was absolutely incredible," she said.

"The Academy was everything I'd hoped for and it's the next step in my career and definitely gave me the confidence and knowledge to take that next step.

"I definitely couldn't have made it to the Academy without the RADF (Regional Arts Development Fund) grant and I'm extremely thankful to the Gladstone (Regional) Council for that."

After a huge month in the country music capital of Australia, Mikayla J will look to record her second EP later this year after her debut release of When Lightning Strikes in 2016.

She's also looking at getting back out on the road and collaborating with other musicians in order to gain further exposure in the industry.