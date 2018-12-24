Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lapin Hiron has exceeded her own expectations by learning how to speak and communicate English.
Lapin Hiron has exceeded her own expectations by learning how to speak and communicate English. Jann Houley
Health

Migrant lands her dream job thanks to English program

Aden Stokes
by
24th Dec 2018 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAPIN Hiron's dream was simply to live and work in Australia, and give back to her community.

However, one thing stood in her way, she didn't know how to communicate the English language.

Mrs Hiron, who moved to Australia from Thailand, has now exceeded even her own expectations by learning how to speak and communicate English, as well as securing work as an Assistant-in-Nursing at both Rockhampton Hospital and North Rockhampton Nursing Home.

"When they interviewed me before I started the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at CQUni, I said that I really wanted to work in aged care," she said.

"In my country when your parents get old you have to take care of them.

"I love to work with older people and I love to help them. It was what I wanted to do living here in Australia."

It was while Mrs Hiron was improving her English language, literacy and numeracy skills in the AMEP that she also decided to take on a Certificate III in Individual Support at CQUniversity.

"When I first started the Certificate III training, I found it very hard to understand the course," she said.

"I had to do lots of assessment but with the support of my teacher Diane, I was able to complete my English study, do my assignments for my Certificate and attend job interviews, all at the same time.

"Finally I have found success - I am working and being paid, and my life in Australia is so much better than before."

Once she had completed the Individual Support course, she applied for work at several nursing homes and was eventually rewarded for her perseverance.

After securing employment at another Rockhampton nursing home, she took a step up into her current full-time role at North Rockhampton Nursing Home, which sees her incorporate much of her work at the hospital.

"I can guarantee that undertaking the AMEP has been very important and useful for my life in Australia," she said.

"I can now support my family and that is so important for me.

"When I first started it was very hard. You just have to tell yourself if you want success in Australia you have to learn English.

"English is very important in communicating with other people, you are not in your country. Even now I have to learn more and more English, I need to update my English skill.

"In my life I never thought I would get such a wonderful opportunity. I am very lucky to be able to say in such a nice country."

amep cquniversity rockhampton migrant nursing rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone's new LifeLine shop

    premium_icon PHOTOS: A look inside Gladstone's new LifeLine shop

    News Gladstone's LifeLine shop has relocated to a new address.

    • 24th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Sunrise Rotary reveal Christmas raffle winner

    premium_icon Sunrise Rotary reveal Christmas raffle winner

    News The lucky winner walks away with a nearly $3000 trike.

    New party to tackle energy crisis, men's health

    premium_icon New party to tackle energy crisis, men's health

    Politics Gladstone labour hire worker wants to create new movement

    GALLERY: Third annual bike lights tour a hit

    premium_icon GALLERY: Third annual bike lights tour a hit

    News Horsepower and fairy lights lit up Gladstone's night sky.

    Local Partners