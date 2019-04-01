Mighty Mick puts magic into Gladstone boxers in Rockhampton

Orion Brown (blue) landing strong punches against his opponent Liam Pope on Saturday night.

Orion Brown (blue) landing strong punches against his opponent Liam Pope on Saturday night. Boxing Australia

BOXING: Former Gladstone boxer Orion Brown took out the Archer Street Boxing - Fight Night main card in Rockhampton on Saturday.

Brown, who now fights out of the Archer Street Boxing gym, upset Australian champion Liam Pope, six year's Brown's senior.

It was a split point decision and Archer Street Boxing head coach Brenton Doblo said Brown worked to the plan.

"That fight definitely lived up to expectations, that's for sure," Doblo said.

""It was a fight you would expect to see at a world championship level. It didn't disappoint the crowd.

"The fight was dictated by Orion. He applied the pressure, kept his range when he didn't want to engage and never let Liam get settled in."

Gladstone Amateur Boxing Club was represented by 10 athletes.

Tominiki Taufa produced a remarkable comeback and GABC coach Mick Daly was rapt.

"(It was) Tommy's first fight in 13 years and he gave away 10kg not to mention the height and he fought like a real warrior," Daly said.

"Deserved the win after three hard-fought rounds."

It was Gladstone's Duncan Begg's first fight and at 44 years of age, his first punch knocked out opponent Doug Kidd's head gear off which meant the referee stopped the contest (RSC).

Gladstone's Kyle O'Dwyer was too good for Mackay's Macen Algie in the 57kg class.

"O'Dee (Kyle O'Dwyer) was in gear and on fire the pressure from him was too much to handle. RSC in the second round," Daly said.

The coach said he was pleased with Jack Williams' effort in the 48kg class where he fought Memphis Algie, also from Mackay.

"It was a massive improvement from this kid," Daly said.

"Having a new array of punches in his arsenal. RSC in the first round."

Gladstone Connor Davis edged out his Bundaberg opponent Ryan Bauer in an unanimous points decision while the port city's Emily Willis outlasted Mackay's Jessie King.

"Giving away 7kg, Em was the Trojan solider marching forward with her hands down," Daly said.

"Four standing eight counts on her opponent in the first two rounds to come away with a split-points decision."

Jordan Dunnett fought Rockhampton's Nathan Marou and Daly said he did what he had to do.

"Doing only what was required for the win, Jordy boxed technically to win by unanimous points decision," Daly said.

"Here's hoping he brings the fire against the Australian champion at the Gold Coast."

Tallis Farrar brought more Gladstone success with a fight which Daly described as courageous and which went punch-for-punch.

"Tallis won on a splits point decision, but displayed not only good boxing skill, but immeasurable courage," Daly said.

Gladstone's Jake Brown was unlucky to be pipped by Jessie Howie in a split-points decision as both boxers did not give an inch.

Lewis Black, dubbed Lewy The Lip, cruised to a win against Middlemount's Ashton Moffat.

"Never even got out of second gear and was an RSC half way through the first round. Let's see what the next tournament brings," Daly said.

The next event will be held on the Gold Coast PCYC on Saturday, April 13.