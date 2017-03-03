32°
News

MIePlace bouncer punched, cop car window smashed

Emily Burley
| 3rd Mar 2017 1:18 PM
Ian James Twist.
Ian James Twist. Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME people just don't know when to call it a night.

This was the case for a 20-year-old Gladstone man, who assaulted a bouncer and damaged a police car after being evicted from MIePlace nightclub.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard Ian James Twist was asked, but refused to leave the Goondoon St venue, about 4am on September 18 last year.

Summarising police facts, magistrate Melanie Ho said Twist had to be restrained by security and released outside.

Ms Ho said when released, Twist punched a bouncer in the face, causing bruising around the bouncer's eye.

She said police arrived and Twist refused to comply with their orders to sit in the back of a police car.

When he did eventually get in the car, he laid across the back seat and damaged a rear window by kicking it.

Twist pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while drunk and in a public place, obstructing a police officer while drunk and in a public place, wilful damage of police property, and failing to leave a licensed premises.

He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of driving while disqualified, possessing a drug pipe and possessing drug utensils on August 12 last year, and drink driving and driving between 11pm and 5pm while on his provisional licence, on February 10 this year.

Ms Ho said Twist had previously been charged with a drug offence and causing a public nuisance inside a licensed venue.

"Be very mindful of your alcohol, that's what's getting you into trouble,” she warned him.

Ms Ho sentenced Twist to 12 months probation with alcohol counselling, as well as 60 hours of community service.

His licence was suspended for six months, and he was ordered to pay police $559 for the broken window.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

EXPLAINED: What 'significant number' of job cuts mean for BSL

EXPLAINED: What 'significant number' of job cuts mean for...

HERE'S how Boyne Smelter Limited will cut jobs and production at the site.

MIePlace bouncer punched, cop car window smashed

Ian James Twist.

IT SEEMS Ian James Twist wasn't ready to go home

'Time to leave': Locals left in terror after Smelter job cuts

Boyne Smelters general manager operations Joe Rea announced job cuts due to increased power prices.

BSL job cuts sparks panic among locals

Former premier buys $6.2m Gladstone industrial facility

GOOD NUMBERS: Inside RCR Tomlinson's heavy engineering facility.

IT'S a "good time to get in" on Gladstone's property market.

Local Partners

72 hours of things you absolutely need to do

THREE DAYS of things Gladstone locals absolutely need to do.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

'Sad': Man's desperate search for Hannah Cook

MUCH LOVED: Emergency services came together to search for Calliope local Hannah Cook on Tuesday.

MAN searching for mum left shattered as "worst scenario" unfolded.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

TRANSLINK has scheduled extra trains to help Adele’s Gold Coast fans get to and from her historic shows at the Gabba, in Brisbane, this weekend.

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 $549,000

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? OVER 1000 M2 OF LEVEL LAND

64 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 3 $130,000

Here is your chance to enter the property market. This is an opportunity not to be missed! This home is a blank canvas offering great potential for the new owner.

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $289,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

Delightful Townhouse... Invest or nest... Move Straight In

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully furnished townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight in.

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $225,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

Modern Family Home Be the first!!

13 Kandel Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 672m2...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!