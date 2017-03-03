MIePlace bouncer punched, cop car window smashed

SOME people just don't know when to call it a night.

This was the case for a 20-year-old Gladstone man, who assaulted a bouncer and damaged a police car after being evicted from MIePlace nightclub.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard Ian James Twist was asked, but refused to leave the Goondoon St venue, about 4am on September 18 last year.

Summarising police facts, magistrate Melanie Ho said Twist had to be restrained by security and released outside.

Ms Ho said when released, Twist punched a bouncer in the face, causing bruising around the bouncer's eye.

She said police arrived and Twist refused to comply with their orders to sit in the back of a police car.

When he did eventually get in the car, he laid across the back seat and damaged a rear window by kicking it.

Twist pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while drunk and in a public place, obstructing a police officer while drunk and in a public place, wilful damage of police property, and failing to leave a licensed premises.

He also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of driving while disqualified, possessing a drug pipe and possessing drug utensils on August 12 last year, and drink driving and driving between 11pm and 5pm while on his provisional licence, on February 10 this year.

Ms Ho said Twist had previously been charged with a drug offence and causing a public nuisance inside a licensed venue.

"Be very mindful of your alcohol, that's what's getting you into trouble,” she warned him.

Ms Ho sentenced Twist to 12 months probation with alcohol counselling, as well as 60 hours of community service.

His licence was suspended for six months, and he was ordered to pay police $559 for the broken window.