Midwife caught driving twice the limit on her way to work

A Tannum Sands midwife was caught driving twice the legal limit on her way to work a night shift.

Christina Hansdotter Lundholm, 62, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

Lundholm was stopped on Malpas Street in Tannum Sands on December 17 where she blew 0.101.

She told police she had drunk five or six glasses of wine.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Lundholm had been on the phone with her son who was having issues and she had spent hours trying to calm him.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had been drinking wine while on the phone as she was distressed and didn’t realise how much she had drunk.

She said her client hadn’t considered her own wellbeing and was only concerned for her son and should have called in sick to work.

Since the incident Lundholm has been put on restricted practice and is required to be breathalysed before and after work.

“It’s impacted upon her career and glowing reputation,” Ms Ditchfield said.

Lundholm was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.