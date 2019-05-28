Mid-season AFL draft: Who your club picked

Carlton has handed ex-Fremantle onballer Josh Deluca his fourth chance at AFL football as Richmond on Monday night provided the shock of the mid-season draft.

Strong-bodied ball winner Deluca is an ideal co-pilot for Patrick Cripps as Brendon Bolton desperately tries to save his job in the second half of the season.

The Blues overlooked Josh Dunkley's brother Kyle to instead pluck the 23-year-old from state-league ranks as the No.1 overall pick.

The AFL's first mid-season draft since 1993 means the three-time WAFL premiership start is eligible to play against Carlton's arch rival Essendon at the MCG on Sunday.

Richmond used their late pick in the draft's big surprise by securing 27-year-old South Fremantle livewire Marlion Pickett, who has spent time in jail and broke his finger last weekend.

They used the selection brought about by Shaun Grigg's retirement to back in an excitement machine who had believed his AFL dream might be past him.

Only months after using a summer rookie selection for a recruiting masterstroke as they plucked Sydney Stack from the WAFL, the Tigers repeated the dose on a player set to be out for 8-10 weeks.

But Coburg small forward Sam Lowson was overlooked by the AFL's clubs after an ankle injury on Saturday that is set to put him out for at least four weeks.

Gold Coast secured Dandenong Stingray Mitch Riordan with the draft's second selection, before Melbourne took Josh Dunkley's brother Kyle with pick three.

Sydney took former college basketballer Michael Knoll as ruck backup because of Sam Naismith's knee setbacks, before North Melbourne used selection five on the SANFL's leading goalkicker Lachie Hosie (Glenelg).

Footscray selected their own VFL player Ryan Gardner as a versatile key position player at pick six, before Essendon backed in former Port Adelaide midfielder Will Snelling as an elite pressure player at pick eight.

Gardner and Snelling could come into their respective sides in the weeks to come given their ready-made bodies.

Josh Deluca is now a Carlton player. Picture: Getty

New Blue Deluca played only four AFL games with the Dockers and was twice delisted and re-drafted with the club.

Patrick Cripps had played the most minutes of any midfielder to Round 10, which means instead of warehousing a young talent the Blues secured a ready-to-play option.

Blues recruiting manager Mick Agresta said Deluca had scope to play now and also improve in the future.

"We think Josh can play inside and outside and also small forward. We think he compliments our group with an age demographic but he also has some scope to improve. He is not just a now pick, he can develop with our team."

Deluca has this year averaged 25 disposals, 122 ranking points, 11 contested possessions and 5.7 clearances per game.

But his kicking remains a work in progress - going at 65 per cent kicking efficiency including three of his six WAFL games at 50 per cent efficiency or less.

Melbourne secured midfielder Kyle Dunkley, brother of Western Bulldog Josh, after a superb start to the year since being shunned by all AFL clubs last year.

He said last night he was thrilled to get to the club after using that rejection as a spur to drive him this year.

"It is pretty unbelievable. To think six months after that happened last year, it's bloody unbelievable," he said.

"Pretty much the following Monday (after missing out) I was back out at Footscray training and put my head down and hoped for the best.

"(Dad Andrew) and Josh have both been massive for me. Josh is in the AFL program and having dad's experience on the side, after a game they give me some feedback so they have both been good for me."

Marlion Pickett is now a Tiger.

1. CARLTON: Josh Deluca (Subiaco)

179cm, 80kg, 23 years

A big-bodied midfielder who can provide some real grunt in the midfield, Deluca has had a standout season for Subiaco in the WAFL. The former Docker had 29 disposals in Subiaco's premiership win last year.

2. FREMANTLE: Mitchell Riordan (Dandenong Stingrays)

187cm, 82kg, 19 years

Riordan has played as an overage player for the Stingrays this season after being overlooked in the draft. The midfielder has impressed after a season interrupted by injury last year.

3. MELBOURNE: Kyle Dunkley (Gippsland Power)

185cm, 84kg, 18 years

The son of former Swan Andrew Dunkley and brother of Bulldog Josh, Kyle Dunkley has averaged 18.5 disposals for Gippsland Power this season as a classy half-forward.

4. SYDNEY: Michael Knoll (South Adelaide)

205cm, 103kg, 26 years

Knoll is a former basketballer who took up footy three years ago but has come on in leaps and bounds. He's impressed in the SANFL with his tap work and ability to win the ball around the ground.

5. NORTH MELBOURNE: Lachlan Hosie (Glenelg)

189cm, 78kg, 22 years

Hosie has been a goalkicking machine so far this season, booting 21 goals from eight matches as a half forward, including two bags of four and two hauls of three.

6. WESTERN BULLDOGS: Ryan Gardner (Footscray)

197cm, 93kg, 21 years

Gardner can play at both ends of the ground but has played the majority of his football as a defender. He fills the need for key position talent at both ends for the Bulldogs. His strengths are his athleticism and competitiveness.

7. ESSENDON: Will Snelling (West Adelaide)

175cm, 70kg, 21 years

Snelling (below) has impressed in the SANFL this season, averaging 29.7 disposals in his seven games. A former Port Adelaide midfielder, he's quick and has good skills.



8. ST KILDA: Jack Mayo (Subiaco)

192cm, 81kg, 19 years

A developing key position forward, Mayo's biggest strengths are his marking ability and his long left boot. He still needs to put on some size, at just 81kg, so is likely to be a development player.

9. PORT ADELAIDE: Cameron Sutcliffe (Port Adelaide Magpies)

186cm, 87kg, 27 years

The former Fremantle utility has been playing for the Magpies in the SANFL and will come in as a ready-made player who can play a variety of roles for the Power. He has an elite running ability.

10. HAWTHORN: Pass

11. FREMANTLE: Dillon O'Reilly (East Fremantle)

193cm, 79kg, 18 years

The son of former Fremantle, Carlton and Geelong defender Stephen O'Reilly, Dillon can play at both ends of the ground but his best performances have been as an athletic forward.

12. ADELAIDE: Pass

13. RICHMOND: Marlion Pickett (South Fremantle)

184cm, 84kg, 27 years

Pickett has serious athleticism and could be one of the biggest surprise packets of this draft after winning South Fremantle's best-and-fairest last year. He broke his finger last weekend and is set to miss at least two months of footy.

14. COLLINGWOOD: John Noble (West Adelaide)

180cm, 72kg, 22 years

The West Adelaide wingman is the son of Brisbane football boss David Noble. He has averaged 21.7 disposals from seven games this season and pushed forward to kick seven goals.

15. GOLD COAST: Pass

16. SYDNEY: Cody Hirst (Eastern Ranges)

180cm, 67kg, 19 years

Hirst has great speed and has been able to use that to influence games from the win this season as an 'over-ager' playing for Eastern Ranges. He's still developing and probably isn't ready to play this season.

17. WESTERN BULLDOGS: Pass

18. ESSENDON: Pass