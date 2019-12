Paramedics were called to an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle late last night.

Paramedics were called to an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle late last night.

ONE patient was transported to the Toowoomba Hospital with a suspected fractured.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to the incident involving an all-terrain vehicle on private Grapetree property, at 11:29pm.

The patient was in a stable condition.