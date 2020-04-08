Menu
Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

