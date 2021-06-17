Menu
Blake Edward Coomber, 26, was sentenced for supplying drugs.
News

‘Middleman’ caught selling MDMA pills to friends

Aisling Brennan
17th Jun 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:27 PM
A Sippy Downs man who supplied MDMA pills and marijuana to friends was caught after police searched the phone of his late housemate.

Blake Edward Coomber pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Wednesday to 15 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard police had discovered messages on the phone of Coomber's friend, who had died, with conversations about supplying the drugs.

The man's death was deemed non-suspicious.

Police later searched Coomber's parents' home in Nambour, where he assisted officers with their inquiries.

Coomber was found to have supplied MDMA 13 times and marijuana twice between December 2019 and April 2020.

The court heard Coomber acted as "the middleman" and was getting the drugs from his supplier to his clients.

Coomber, who works as a support worker, was sentenced to 18 months on probation.

Judge Glen Cash did not record a conviction in the hope Coomber could continue his employment which required him to have no criminal convictions.

"This is the only chance ever to be extended to you," Judge Cash said.

For help, call Lifeline on 131 114.

Originally published as 'Middleman' caught selling MDMA pills to friends

drug supply charges editors picks maroochydore district court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

