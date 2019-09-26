Middle-aged novice to champ in two years

FITNESS FREAK: Scott McIntyre with his wife Emma-Lee after competing at the Masters League Games.

SCOTT McIntyre said winning at the Master League Games was a highlight but there is always new challenges in the functional fitness world.

The 41-year old has returned from the Masters League Games in Melbourne where he placed in the top two nationally for his age group and division (40-44yrs).

At the same time he helped Queensland place second among the other States and Territories after completing six seperate workout events.

The Masters League is the premier functional fitness competition in Australia that caters for competitors from ages 35-70.

Under the roof of Sinergy Strength Biloela, McIntyre entered the Masters League Open which is the first stage of competition with registration open to anyone over 35.

There he completed four different timed workouts over a month with the top five scores from each age group or division going on to stage two, the Masters League Invitational.

McIntyre would travel to Ipswich for the Masters League Invitational in June where he placed in the top two for his age group and division and qualified for the Masters League Games, the premier and final stage of Masters League competition.

McIntyre began his fitness journey around two years ago when he said it was time for a change when he weighed around 120kg.

“It was something I always intended to do but it was getting to a point where I had to do something about it,” McIntyre said.

“I was approaching 40, an age where the body starts breaking down.

“It was time to eat properly, exercise right and I tried a few things and found I enjoyed the functional fitness side of things.”

James Kelly from Sinergy Strength isn’t surprised by the new heights McIntyre has reached under a strict training program which originally started with PT sessions in James’ shed before the gym was opened.

“I can actually believe what he’s done given the amount of hard work he’s put in,” Kelly said.

“From where he’s come from, he set himself a goal on working on his nutrition and his mobility.”

McIntyre has lost around 33kg since beginning his fitness regime.