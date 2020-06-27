Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Microsoft says it will shut nearly all of its stores around the world.
Technology

Microsoft to permanently close most stores

27th Jun 2020 9:51 AM

Microsoft says it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.

Like other retailers, the software and computing giant had to temporarily close all of its stores in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Microsoft has 72 stores in the US and several others abroad where they sell laptops and other hardware.

Friday's announcement reflects what the company calls a "strategic change" for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online.

Microsoft said it would "reimagine" the physical spaces at its four high-profile Microsoft Experience Centers in New York City, London, Sydney and at the US company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft said the closures would result in a pre-tax charge of about $US450 million ($A657 million), or 5 US cents per share, taken in the current quarter ending June 30.

The company didn't say if the move would result in lay-offs.

Originally published as Microsoft to permanently close most stores

business microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        premium_icon Woman's dog act on teen after canine group rejection

        Crime The outburst started when a woman was told she couldn’t join the group walking their dog.

        Gladstone leaders pay tribute to print history

        premium_icon Gladstone leaders pay tribute to print history

        News Our leaders of local, state and federal governments share their special connections...

        CQ gold mine sells for $125 million

        premium_icon CQ gold mine sells for $125 million

        News Aeris Resources has purchased the Cracow gold mine from Evolution Mining.

        Looking back at 20 years of ads

        premium_icon Looking back at 20 years of ads

        News Crystal Hudson reflects on her time as part of The Observer family as the...