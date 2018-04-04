Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WALK IN THE PARK: Joe and Courtney Richards can rest easy knowing their dog Mack is microchipped.
WALK IN THE PARK: Joe and Courtney Richards can rest easy knowing their dog Mack is microchipped. Matt Taylor GLA030418DOGS
News

Microchip discount available to curb impound problem

MATT HARRIS
by
4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE Regional Council has thrown a bone to pet owners in the form of discounted microchipping.

Council will offer microchipping at $10 an animal at four "one-off'' days this year.

The low price is modelled on a successful program implemented by Rockhampton Regional Council.

At $10 an animal it is expected GRC would adsorb a cost of $4 an animal.

The council impounded more than 1000 animals in the 2016-17 financial year. Fifty-six per cent of dogs were returned but only 18 per cent of cats were reunited with their owners.

The council hopes that offering microchipping at a discounted rate will increase voluntary compliance by owners.

It will consult with local vet practices which can charge up to $80 for the service.

Dog owners Joe and Courtney Richards have three-year-old Mack microchipped, a decision they made with little hesitation.

"It's beneficial for us in the worst case scenario that the dog does get out of the yard and goes for a wander," Joe said.

"You'll always know where he is. It avoids the whole purpose of having them tagged."

The Richards were "one hundred per cent" behind the council's $10 microchipping campaign and were thankful that they have never had problems with Mack escaping from the backyard.

Related Items

animal care gladstone regional council microchipping pet owners
Gladstone Observer
The Agnes answer to Noosa walking tourism

The Agnes answer to Noosa walking tourism

News Walking trails possible for Agnes Water beaches.

  • 4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
Police bust man growing 26 marijuana plants in backyard

Police bust man growing 26 marijuana plants in backyard

Crime Damian Phillip Thompson, pleaded guilty to five offences.

  • 4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
Start-up is planning for the future

Start-up is planning for the future

News Luis Arroyo wants to create more supports for entrepreneurs.

  • 4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
Wheelie Good Cause

Wheelie Good Cause

News The students were very keen to help

  • 4th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

Local Partners