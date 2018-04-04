Microchip discount available to curb impound problem

WALK IN THE PARK: Joe and Courtney Richards can rest easy knowing their dog Mack is microchipped.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has thrown a bone to pet owners in the form of discounted microchipping.

Council will offer microchipping at $10 an animal at four "one-off'' days this year.

The low price is modelled on a successful program implemented by Rockhampton Regional Council.

At $10 an animal it is expected GRC would adsorb a cost of $4 an animal.

The council impounded more than 1000 animals in the 2016-17 financial year. Fifty-six per cent of dogs were returned but only 18 per cent of cats were reunited with their owners.

The council hopes that offering microchipping at a discounted rate will increase voluntary compliance by owners.

It will consult with local vet practices which can charge up to $80 for the service.

Dog owners Joe and Courtney Richards have three-year-old Mack microchipped, a decision they made with little hesitation.

"It's beneficial for us in the worst case scenario that the dog does get out of the yard and goes for a wander," Joe said.

"You'll always know where he is. It avoids the whole purpose of having them tagged."

The Richards were "one hundred per cent" behind the council's $10 microchipping campaign and were thankful that they have never had problems with Mack escaping from the backyard.