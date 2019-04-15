Menu
Mick England with second-placed Sean Hall and third-placed Ollie Saare. Brenden Sykes GLA150419MB
Cycling & MTB

Mick England tops the list again on mountain bike track

NICK KOSSATCH
by
15th Apr 2019 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:31 PM
MOUNTAIN BIKES: Gladstone Mountain Bike Club president Brenden Sykes said Sunday's first round of the Central Queensland Cross Country Series will lead to more success.

The second round will be held in Gladstone on June 16 after a big contingent of riders took part in round one, won by Mick England in the Elite Men class.

"We had a big field with 54 riders across eight categories," Sykes said.

"It is great to see so much support for the club with 122 riders over the first two rounds of racing this year."

England was ahead of fellow Gladstone riders Sean Hall and Ollie Saare.

The other riders from the Harbour City to fare well were Ryan Ely who finished third in Masters, Matt Jenkin and Paul Laner finished first and third respectively in Super Masters.

Gladstone young guns Jack Mitchell and Kobi Martin finished in those positions in the under-15 age bracket.

The other riders who dominated were largely from Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Yeppoon Emerald and Childers.

Sykes said the Gladstone track tested out the riders in what were warm, but fine conditions. "The race loop was approx 6.2km in length with a good variety of fire road and single trail to test out everyone's ability," he said.

"It is good to see we are attracting riders from all across Central Queensland and getting great reviews of our trails and race day organisation."

RESULTS

El Men: M England, G; S Hall, G; O Saare, G. Fem: K Edwards, R; Z Goodson, R; G Naylor, E. Sp Men: B Davis, B; B Rackley, E; M Campbell, R. Mast: A Bale, B; D Massie, R; R Ely, G. Sup Mast: M Jenkin, G; L Marshall, Y; P Laner, G. U17: J McCann, Y; E Zea, Ch. U15: J Mitchell, G; H Becker, R; K Martin, G. Nov: A Bale, Bun; D Massie, R; D Hallmark, R.

