Mick Dodson set to resign over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

TREATY Commissioner Mick Dodson has indicated he will resign following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner wrote to Professor Dodson on Friday to inform him he had lost his confidence following a series of revelations in the NT News and on Sky News.

"I strongly condemn any threatening or aggressive behaviour, towards any individual, in either an official or unofficial capacity," Mr Gunner wrote.

Mick Dodson was appointed NT Treaty Commisioner in 2019. Picture: Justin Kennedy

"I believe that anyone making these allegations has a right to be heard and also that anyone subject to allegations has a right to defend themselves.

"However, I agree with the Minister for Treaty that the role of the Treaty Commissioner cannot be fulfilled and the important work of the Treaty Commission progressed, while these allegations are ongoing.

"We have therefore lost confidence in your ability to perform the role of the Treaty Commissioner."

It's understood Professor Dodson agreed to resign after receiving the letter.

The Government had been under pressure to act after a second woman came forward alleging she had been verbally abused by Professor Dodson at the Alice Springs casino in October 2018.

That followed revelations on Wednesday that an Aboriginal woman had made a formal complaint to Treaty Minister Selena Uibo in late March, alleging Professor Dodson had called her a "slut" and threatened to "knock her f***ing lights out", during a confrontation in the member's bar at TIO Stadium following a football match in January.

"I think it's pathetic that it's taken this news breaking on Sky News for Selena Uibo the minister who's known since March to take any action at all," Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro said on Friday afternoon, before Professor Dodson resigned.

Professor Dodson neither denied nor admitted to the allegations about the incident at TIO Stadium but said he had no recollection of the events complained about.

