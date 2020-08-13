Michael’s mullet growing for good cause

Michael Hancock said that after his own personal battle with mental health issues, he could not think of a better way to help those that struggle daily.

Michael Hancock said that after his own personal battle with mental health issues, he could not think of a better way to help those that struggle daily.

YEAR 12 student Michael Hancock will go to great lengths to raise money for a Black Dog Institute fundraiser after battling mental health issues himself.

Mr Hancock, 18, said participating in the Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser meant doing something which was close to his heart.

“I just thought I would get myself involved and help other people out,” Mr Hancock said.

Black Dog Institute’s Mullets For Mental Health encourages men to shape and grow their mullet for the month of September to raise much needed funds for mental health research.

According to the Institute, suicide is the leading cause of death among Australians aged 15-44, and 60% of Australians reporting symptoms of mental illness don’t seek help.

Mr Hancock said he was very hopeful of reaching his $2000 target.

“Because I have got a lot of feedback already, even hearing from you,” he said.

“Already I’ve got maybe three or four donations, so I think I’m over $100, maybe $200 now.

“I am pretty hopeful that I will get to the $2000 goal.”

Mr Hancock said he only had the idea to participate on Monday night because he saw advertisements for the Mullets for Mental Health initiative online.

“I thought I may as well get involved and put a fundraiser up,” he said.

Mr Hancock said that although his mum would not like to admit it, she has been the one giving him the home haircuts.

“Mum is my biggest supporter, along with a lot of my mates,” he said.

Mr Hancock said he was going to get rid of his pre-existing mullet at the start of this term then he saw the fundraiser.

“So I am keeping it but I am going to get it off before my formal at the end of this term,” he said.

You can donate to Michael’s Mullets for Mental Health fundraiser here.