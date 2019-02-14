Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Michaelia Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday in the court case looking to the rads carried out by the AFP on the AWU. Picture: AAP
Senator Michaelia Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday in the court case looking to the rads carried out by the AFP on the AWU. Picture: AAP
Crime

Cash’s top adviser behind union leak

by AAP
12th Feb 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENATOR Michaelia Cash's chief of staff Ben Davies was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers' Union offices.

David de Garis - a former media adviser to the Federal Small Business Minister who admitted leaking those details to journalists - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg.

Senator Michaelia Cash’s chief of staff was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers’ Union offices. Picture Gary Ramage
Senator Michaelia Cash’s chief of staff was the source of a controversial leak to the media about imminent police raids at Australian Workers’ Union offices. Picture Gary Ramage

Mr Bromberg said that it was in the interest of justice for the information to be revealed.

The union is taking legal action against the Registered Organisations Commission, arguing the federal police raids on the union's Melbourne and Sydney headquarters in October 2017 as part of a commission investigation were politically motivated and therefore unlawful.

David de Garis - a former media adviser to Senator Cash - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg. Picture: AAP
David de Garis - a former media adviser to Senator Cash - was ordered to name his source after a ruling by Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg. Picture: AAP

The AFP raids were part of an investigation into donations by the AWU to the activist group GetUp! a decade earlier.

Senator Cash is expected to give evidence on Friday.

She has repeatedly denied knowing about the raids before seeing them on TV despite her former media adviser admitting to tipping off journalists.

The AWU believes it was instigated by Senator Cash in a bid to hurt the union and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

awu editors picks michaelia cash police raid

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM