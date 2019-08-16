Menu
Michael's Dunn's family tell of shock
Crime

Sydney victim's sister tells of shock at her death

by Danielle Gusmaroli
16th Aug 2019 5:22 AM
The tearful sister of stabbing victim Michaela Dunn has told of her shock at discovering her frenzied death and life.

Lawyer Emily Dunn fought back tears as she told The Daily Telegraph: "We didn't know, anything, we're trying to grieve, we're all in shock and trying to come to terms with all that's happened."

Michaela Dunn was the much-loved “baby” of her family. Picture: Instagram
University of Notre Dame graduate Michaela, 24, was earning a living as a sex worker when she allegedly died at the hands of crazed knifeman Mert Ney.

He is believed to have slashed her throat before going on a six-minute rampage through Sydney's CBD.

It is understood unemployed Ney made an appointment with the striking blonde at her fourth-floor Clarence St unit with the promise he would pay but instead allegedly slashed her throat and fled on foot through the CBD before allegedly stabbing office worker Lin Bo, 41, in the back.

On Thursday friends and family arrived bearing flowers to Miss Dunn's family home in Lidcombe.

A picture posted by Ms Dunn’s friend “Ashleigh Elise”. Picture: Instagram
Her mother Joanne, a cleaner, is said to be "inconsolable".

"Jo's not in a good place, she's not eating and is crying a lot, she lives for her children," a family friend, who asked not to be named, said.

Mrs Dunn's social media account is peppered with praise for her daughters.

"My baby's left home, I knew this would come but do not want to stand in the way of her independence," Mrs Dunn wrote of Michaela.

In another post hailing Emily's 2014 university graduation, she wrote "Today is the end of 20 years of Emily's education, we are the proudest parents. Congratulations as you are admitted to the Supreme Court as a solicitor. But not just as a solicitor, … as one of the most well round (sic) together young ladies I know."

Many friends wrote loving online tributes to Miss Dunn. Picture: NSW Police
Michaela's best friend, who goes by the social media name Ashleigh Elise, penned a heartfelt tribute, describing her friend as "the most beautiful person inside and out".

"You would brighten up everywhere you went just by your presence; and now the world is truly a much darker place," she wrote. "I love you Mik, so much. This is something I would never be able to recover from. I don't know how to breathe without you."

Another friend, Kathryn Laurie, commented that Michaela's heart was "filled with so much love it overflowed on to whoever was near".

Fellow Notre Dame University graduate Hannah Claire, 23, called her "bright, bubbly and full of life."

"She always made those around her laugh and have a good time. Her life was unfairly and tragically cut short."

Friends describe Miss Dunn as “light, bubbly and full of life”.
