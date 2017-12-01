Michael puts himself in the frame for film fest win

BIG DREAMS: Filmmaker Michael Hudson, 17, finished Year 12 only weeks ago and has had his film The Tourist nominated for an award.

Matt Taylor GLA301117FILM

AT AGE 17, Gladstone filmmaker Michael Hudson is making a name for himself as a finalist in the CAPS junior category of the Capricorn Film Festival.

The former Toolooa State High School student, who graduated only weeks ago, has been nominated for his short film The Tourist, an idea he said came from a dream.

"It's about the invention of time travel,” Michael said.

"It is about two people who invent time travel, who are testing it out to see if it works.

"It's based on a dream I had, and when I wrote it down, it kinda turned into something else.

"Eventually, after many different incarnations, it turned into what it is (now).”

Michael, who considers filmmaking a hobby, said he was inspired to create an original and widely appealing movie.

With a non-existent budget, he shot the film around Gladstone and stuck to realistic filming goals.

"It was a really interesting concept,” Michael said.

"You don't see many science fiction short films - it's usually a horror or comedy.

"I found those difficult to pull off really well because one person's comedy might not be another's.

"(Filming has) shown that even if you have a big idea, you can still make it work somehow.”

Michael thanked his good mate Jackson Cooper who helped with the majority of filming.

"He owns the camera and he's really good with that sort of stuff,” he said.

"He did the camera work, most of the editing, and the music.

"He's one of a kind.”

Michael is looking forward to the festival screening of his film, expecting a big turnout of friends, work mates and family.

He said most had not seen the film and that the festival would be the movie's big premiere.

Should the film be successful at landing Michael a win, he said he hopes to spend the prizemoney on making it even better.