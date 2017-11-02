News

MIA: Labor has no candidate for Burnett

WHO WILL IT BE: The ALP is yet to stump up a candidate for Burnett.
Chris Lees
by

THE Labor Party is yet to choose a candidate for the seat of Burnett.

The sitting member is Stephen Bennett from the Liberal National Party.

It is considered a "fairly safe” LNP seat.

An ALP spokesman said the Labor Party has had strong local interest and continued to vet potential candidates for Burnett.

"After due diligence Labor expects to announce a candidate very soon,” he said.

"A decision will be made before the close of nominations.”

Besides Mr Bennett, Tim Roberts is running for the Greens and Ashley Lynch is running for Pauline Hanson's One Nation.

Nominations close at noon on November 7.

