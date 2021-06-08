Methed-up Gladstone man who crashed into tree sentenced

A drug driver has landed himself in strife after crashing into a tree, contravening police directions and facing the .

Police found the car crash on Post Street, West Gladstone, with 2g of methamphetamines and a needle inside the damaged vehicle after 7.30pm on March 13.

Driver James Joseph Moodie, 41, pleaded guilty on May 25 in Gladstone Magistrates Court to the four charges of driving under the influence of liquor, driving while suspended, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening a direction of police.

Moodie lost control of the car after hitting a gutter, police prosecutor Sergeant Tania Griffiths told the court.

Moodie was talking heavily slurred and his pupils were dilated when dealing with police.

The court heard he did not give him his identifying particulars, as required.

Sergeant Griffiths said he was taken to the Gladstone Hospital where he returned an alcohol reading of .054 and was found to have meth in his system.

Moodie’s licence was suspended on March 21 but police found him driving in Callemondah at 9.30am on April 3.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland told the court Moodie suffered from anger issues and was unemployed due to COVID issues.

“A friend had given him a pill to calm him down,” Ms Wieland said, according to Moodie’s instruction.

She said a licence disqualification would be taxing on him.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined him $1800, disqualified his licence for nine months for drink driving, gave him another two year disqualification for driving while suspended, ordered the drug items be forfeited, and recorded a conviction.