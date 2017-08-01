26°
Meth use in Australia: Then and now

Chris Lees
1st Aug 2017
METHYLAMPHETAMINE remains the most consumed illegal drug in Australia, according to the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.

For the second report, 37 wastewater treatment plants across Australia participated in the collection of wastewater samples covering 13 substances. Samples were collected in October and December 2016, and February 2017. Gladstone was part in the testing.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission chief executive officer Chris Dawson APM said the second report showed that of the substances tested, methylamphetamine consumption far exceeded the consumption of other illicit stimulants and both licit and illicit consumption of oxycodone and fentanyl.

"Although jurisdictional results vary, there was a slight but pleasing reduction in the level of methylamphetamine used nationally over the period covered by this report, though it's too early to say with any confidence whether this result is part of a longer term trend," he said. Alcohol and tobacco consumption remains the highest.

