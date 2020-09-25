Menu
A Gladstone man who was caught with a substance police said was meth turned out to actually have MSM. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
’Meth’ turned out to be something else

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man “fell off the wagon” when he got back into drugs and breached his parole.

Darren James Ashman, 31, appearing by videolink, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to 13 charges, the most serious including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing restricted drugs.

Ashman was initially charged with a more serious offence of possessing more than 2g of what was believed to be meth, however tests showed the substance was actually MSM, which Ashman told police at the time.

He was intercepted on May 3 riding an unregistered uninsured motorbike without a licence.

During a search police found a folding knife in Ashman’s pants and 0.7g of marijuana.

Police also located 7 Valium pills, 4 Viagra pills, 2 Remeron pills and 1 Norgesic pill – all restricted drugs – along with the MSM, a glass pipe, a brass cone, two small spoons and a number of empty clipseal bags.

Inside a carry bag attached to the motorbike police found knuckle dusters which Ashman said were used as a meat tenderiser which he was returning to his mum.

The offending happened while Ashman was subject to parole, which resulted in him being taken back into custody.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client’s case had been delayed due to determining the substance in question was MSM.

She said at the time her client had been forced out of his home in a hurry and the stress had led him to fall back into “old habits”.

“At that stage he’d been clean for 10 months,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She told the court drugs had been a problem for Ashman since he was 18 and he had a tendency to “fall off the wagon”.

Ms Ditchfield said upon release, he planned to go into rehabilitation.

Ashman was sentenced to six months imprisonment immediately suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for one month.

