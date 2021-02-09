Meth relapse costs man his driver’s licence

A "moment of weakness" has left Gladstone man Lindsey John Rogers without a licence after he was caught drug-driving.

The 43-year-old spray-painter was stopped on November 28 last year, on O'Connell St, Barney Point, where a roadside drug test returned a positive.

Further analysis showed the presence of methamphetamine in his system.

Rogers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug-driving.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had struggled with meth in the past but had been clean for more than two years before this offence.

She said he had been going through a rough patch after a relationship breakdown and being the victim of a crime.

She said Rogers was with friends who offered the substance which he accepted in a "moment of weakness" and he was pulled over the next morning.

Rogers was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.