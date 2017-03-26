Meth in anus: Home invasion led man "off the rails"

A MAN and his partner were subjected to a violent home invasion that led him to "go off the rails", forget to report to parole officers and to police finding methamphetamines in a clip seal bag in his anus during a search.

Timothy James Burrows, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for possession of a dangerous drug.

The court heard Burrows and his girlfriend Chloe had been victims of a violent home invasion and she is still in a Brisbane hospital.

Duty lawyer Brian McGowran told the court his client went "off the rails" after this incident and forgot to report to parole officers, which led to the issuing of a warrant to return Burrows to prison.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at 4.45pm yesterday , police found Burrows in George Lane.

He said police conducted an unclothed search of Burrows once he was in custody and discovered a clip seal bag in his anus, which contained 0.4 grams of meth.

Mr McGowran told the court Burrows had two children with his former partner - a six-year-old and a 12-year-old - that he saw everyday.

He said the six-year-old had just started playing sport on Saturday mornings, which Burrows always attended.

Magistrate Mark Morrow suggested Burrows could play in the afternoon, or join to help the training sessions, to help distract him from taking drugs.

Mr Morrow sentenced Burrows to a six-month prison term with immediate parole.

However, Burrows still had to face the parole board about his failure to report.