31°
News

Meth in anus: Home invasion led man "off the rails"

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 25th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN and his partner were subjected to a violent home invasion that led him to "go off the rails", forget to report to parole officers and to police finding methamphetamines in a clip seal bag in his anus during a search.

Timothy James Burrows, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for possession of a dangerous drug.

The court heard Burrows and his girlfriend Chloe had been victims of a violent home invasion and she is still in a Brisbane hospital.

Duty lawyer Brian McGowran told the court his client went "off the rails" after this incident and forgot to report to parole officers, which led to the issuing of a warrant to return Burrows to prison.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at 4.45pm yesterday , police found Burrows in George Lane.

He said police conducted an unclothed search of Burrows once he was in custody and discovered a clip seal bag in his anus, which contained 0.4 grams of meth.

Mr McGowran told the court Burrows had two children with his former partner - a six-year-old and a 12-year-old - that he saw everyday.

He said the six-year-old had just started playing sport on Saturday mornings, which Burrows always attended.

Magistrate Mark Morrow suggested Burrows could play in the afternoon, or join to help the training sessions, to help distract him from taking drugs.

Mr Morrow sentenced Burrows to a six-month prison term with immediate parole.

However, Burrows still had to face the parole board about his failure to report.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  body search methampetamines parole queensland police service timothy burrows warrant

BOM reveals CQ's perfect storm cyclone scenario

BOM reveals CQ's perfect storm cyclone scenario

CYCLONE'S two most likely paths, one of which is a CQ perfect storm.

CYCLONE WATCH: Debbie changes track, heads further south

Rainfall predicted along Queensland's east coast as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

CYCLONE watch has been extended to Central Queensland

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'Major': Bechtel bargains up for grabs at final, massive auction

Hassalls auction of Bechtel gear attracts a lot of buyers from Brisbane, Auctioneer Steve Wall said.

Trailers, trucks, full storage units and toolboxes plus more...

Local Partners

Three BIG Gladstone events you can't afford to miss

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival, Tannum Crab Classic and Boyne Tannum Hookup form a huge calendar of April events.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Barra anglers relief as Lake Awoonga misses rain

WHOPPER: Jeremy Brown with his personal best barramundi, a 127cm beast. There's plenty of freshwater and saltwater barra around.

THE recent rain in Gladstone has made little impact on dam levels.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

JESSICA Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy, as the only woman to be nominated for Gold.

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $129,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

BIG BLOCK, BIG HOUSE AND BIG SHED!

19 Brown Street, Calliope 4680

House 5 2 4 $325,000

It's a difficult one to pin point - a big, low set brick home that's not new but you know is well built and has all the extras...do you go for the newer home or...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

THE PERFECT STARTERAND THE SHED!

12 Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $225,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 12 Carinya Drive, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

High-set Refurbished Home

3 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $240,000

This tastefully renovated home combines the charm of a traditional home, with the convenience of a modern fit-out and established grounds. Boasting three generous...

Council to auction off Gladstone region land, buyer must develop

Tents and caravans at the Boyne Valley Country Music Campout, Ubobo. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Council will auction four parcels of Gladstone region land next week

'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

Brookview Estate residents speak out on the sale.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!