Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court

A man who accepted methamphetamine as a “gift” from a friend has faced court.

Mitch Gregory Harrison, 31, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a dangerous drug and a drug utensil.

The court heard that at 10.40pm on January 23, police intercepted a vehicle at Yeppoon and a search was carried out.

Harrison told police that he had methamphetamine in his left pocket and that it was a “gift” from a friend.

The quantity of that drug was 0.1g.

Officers also found a glass pipe inside the vehicle.

The court heard Harrison had no drug offending on his history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed Harrison on six months’ probation with a $300 recognisance.

