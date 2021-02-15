Meth ‘gift’ from a friend lands man in court
A man who accepted methamphetamine as a “gift” from a friend has faced court.
Mitch Gregory Harrison, 31, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing a dangerous drug and a drug utensil.
The court heard that at 10.40pm on January 23, police intercepted a vehicle at Yeppoon and a search was carried out.
Harrison told police that he had methamphetamine in his left pocket and that it was a “gift” from a friend.
The quantity of that drug was 0.1g.
Officers also found a glass pipe inside the vehicle.
The court heard Harrison had no drug offending on his history.
Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed Harrison on six months’ probation with a $300 recognisance.
