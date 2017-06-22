Meth-addicted mum throws needle out window

FILE PHOTO: A woman threw a syringe out a car window when police told her to pull over.

IT WASN'T just the needle she threw out of the window, but also the spare she kept hidden in her wallet that saw a Gladstone mother convicted.

Amanda Hindmarsh pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the possession of dangerous drugs.

The court heard she was the passenger of a vehicle intercepted by police in Gladstone at 9.45am on May 31.

A search of the car revealed a syringe hidden inside a white wallet, with about 0.2grams of clear liquid inside.

Upon approaching the vehicle, police found another syringe, which had been thrown out the window.

Hindmarsh admitted both of the syringes were hers.

The court heard Hindmarsh was a 36-year-old mother with two young children.

She had recently come out of a bad relationship and had turned to the drug in a time of turmoil, the court heard.

She had however, attempted to turn her life around by self-admitting herself into a counselling program, the court heard.

She was placed on a nine-month probation order, subject to counselling, by Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho.