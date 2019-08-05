Meteors will be willing and Pagel to get the job done

HOCKEY: The Meteors women team is through to the Central Queensland Hockey League grand final this Saturday in Rockhampton.

It comes after an epic 2-1 semi-final win against Wanderers in Gladstone and Meteors will meet Rockhampton Southern Suburbs in the decider as they attempt to go back-to-back.

Meteors spokesman and gun men's player Jordyn Wilson said the women showed character against last year's runner-up.

"The women were down 1-0 early, but fought back to score goals through Izzy Nolke and Kellie Pagel," Wilson said.

Prior to the season start, Wilson said the team was in somewhat of a rebuilding phase and anything beyond just to be competitive would set the platform for more sustained success in coming years.

But it came much sooner.

Meteors Joanna Homann against Souths Erin Mellor GLA280519HOC

"At the start of the season I don't think expectations were super high, losing a couple of very good players," Wilson said.

"The young girls have stepped up and new players into the team have also contributed to success."

Meteors then withstood a final challenge and Wilson described the final few minutes as stressful for coach Wayne Chapman.

"The final 10 minutes of the game was stuck in the Meteors defending circle, but as the good teams do, Meteors just scrambled their way to a victory," he said.

Goal-keeper Tori Eddy made a vital save when she stopped a penalty stroke late in the game.

Hockey:Meteors' GK Tori Eddy. Allan Reinikka ROK280419ahockey2

"Coach Chapman aged 27 years during the game, classic Chapman," Wilson laughed.

The news was not so good for the Meteors men's team.

They were knocked out of the CQHL finals race to grand final-bound Southern Suburbs who will meet juggernauts Wanderers.

"We didn't outlet well from the back and played a little too direct rather than going through our strong midfield," Wilson said.

Meteors and Frenchville will play for third spot this Saturday.